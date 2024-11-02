Za n Zee launches single fundae Ice cream

Corporates

Press Release
02 November, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:57 pm

Related News

Za n Zee launches single fundae Ice cream

Press Release
02 November, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:57 pm
Za n Zee launches single fundae Ice cream

Za 'n Zee, the renowned Kazi Food Industries Limited brand, has recently launched Single Fundae Ice Cream.

This ice cream is currently available in two delicious Flavors Vanilla with Caramel Ripple and Vanilla with Chocolate Ripple. Both are available in 100ml attractive cups.

Recently, Za 'n Zee Single Fundae's launching programme was held at the Head office of Kazi Food Industries Limited. Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited; Syed Mohidul Hossain, Head of Sales; Rajib Saha, Head of Marketing; A B M Shoeb, AGM-Product Development, and other higher officials attended the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

#Za nZee / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

15h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

19h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

20h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

The US has deployed additional troops and weapons to the Middle East to warn Iran

15m | Videos
Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

Conspiracy afoot against Jatiyo Party, will hold Saturday's rally at any cost: GM Quader

22h | Videos
Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

Can be valid in UAE for 2 more months without penalty

16h | Videos
China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

China plastic products manufacturing machinery Fair in Taizhou city

20h | Videos