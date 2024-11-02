Za n Zee launches single fundae Ice cream

Za 'n Zee, the renowned Kazi Food Industries Limited brand, has recently launched Single Fundae Ice Cream.

This ice cream is currently available in two delicious Flavors Vanilla with Caramel Ripple and Vanilla with Chocolate Ripple. Both are available in 100ml attractive cups.

Recently, Za 'n Zee Single Fundae's launching programme was held at the Head office of Kazi Food Industries Limited. Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited; Syed Mohidul Hossain, Head of Sales; Rajib Saha, Head of Marketing; A B M Shoeb, AGM-Product Development, and other higher officials attended the programme.