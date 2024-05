Za 'n Zee Ice Cream has brought two different flavours of ice cream named Epic and Eureka. Eureka is a Hazelnut coated bar with crispy chips, and Epic is a Toffee coated bar with crispy chips.

These two variants of ice creams are available in the market in 82 gm pack sizes.

This summer, Epic & Eureka is widely available countrywide, giving consumers a yummy experience.