Za n Zee Ice Cream celebrates Ice Cream Day with underprivileged children of Mastul Foundation

Corporates

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Za n Zee Ice Cream celebrates Ice Cream Day with underprivileged children of Mastul Foundation

Press Release
17 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 10:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On Ice cream day 16 July, Za 'n zee ice cream took an initiative to celebrate, said a press release.

In collaboration with Mastul Foundation, Za 'n zee Ice Cream celebrated Ice Cream Day with underprivileged children at Mastul Foundation School in Rayer Bazar, Dhaka.

At the event, free ice cream was provided to the underprivileged children of different ages, and various activities like sports, dance, song, and drawing competitions were organised.

Rajib Saha, AGM-Marketing and Tanvir Wahid Lashker, brand manager of Kazi Food industries Limited, Mohammad Abdur Rakib, Project Coordinator from Mastul Foundation and officials associated with this programme were present.

Ice cream

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

29m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

Now | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June