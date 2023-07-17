Za n Zee Ice Cream celebrates Ice Cream Day with underprivileged children of Mastul Foundation

On Ice cream day 16 July, Za 'n zee ice cream took an initiative to celebrate, said a press release.

In collaboration with Mastul Foundation, Za 'n zee Ice Cream celebrated Ice Cream Day with underprivileged children at Mastul Foundation School in Rayer Bazar, Dhaka.

At the event, free ice cream was provided to the underprivileged children of different ages, and various activities like sports, dance, song, and drawing competitions were organised.

Rajib Saha, AGM-Marketing and Tanvir Wahid Lashker, brand manager of Kazi Food industries Limited, Mohammad Abdur Rakib, Project Coordinator from Mastul Foundation and officials associated with this programme were present.