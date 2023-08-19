A Z M Shofiuddin elected as new chairman of SBAC Bank Ltd

At the 169th Board meeting of the SBAC Bank Ltd A Z M Shofiuddin was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank on the 16 of August 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Shofiuddin, a renowned businessman with vast experience in various ventures, was born on 10 January 1969 to a respectable family in Cumilla. He was nurtured in an environment of cultural & religious diversity, entrepreneurship and social reform. He completed his post-graduate degree with first-class Honors in Marketing from the University of Dhaka, and obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

After completing his education, he took responsibility of his father's business which was started in 1961. His sincere effort and dynamic leadership have transformed a trading company into a large business conglomerate which is well known as SQ Group. SQ Group is now one of the largest industrial groups in the country, and currently operates 23 manufacturing & assembly factories, employing over 6,000 individuals.

Besides being a prominent business personality, he plays a commendable role in social welfare and community development. Shofiuddin's philanthropic initiatives are best proven through the establishment of the SQ Foundation. Through this charitable organisation, he has been dedicated to the improvement of the lives of less fortunate people including free land & housing, education, health, and self-employment. He has also built numerous schools, colleges, madrasas and places of worship in his town of birth Cumilla and also in his Village and throughout Barura Upozila.

Shofiuddin is committed to his future as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SBAC Bank Ltd. and will approach this role with integrity and determination, as he has with his previous ventures.