A Z M Shofiuddin elected as new chairman of SBAC Bank Ltd

Corporates

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:50 pm

A Z M Shofiuddin elected as new chairman of SBAC Bank Ltd

Besides being a prominent business personality, he plays a commendable role in social welfare and community development. Shofiuddin’s philanthropic initiatives are best proven through the establishment of the SQ Foundation.

Press Release
19 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At the 169th Board meeting of the SBAC Bank Ltd  A Z M Shofiuddin was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank on the 16 of August 2023, reads a press release. 

According to the press release, Shofiuddin, a renowned businessman with vast experience in various ventures, was born on 10 January 1969 to a respectable family in Cumilla. He was nurtured in an environment of cultural & religious diversity, entrepreneurship and social reform. He completed his post-graduate degree with first-class Honors in Marketing from the University of Dhaka, and obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

After completing his education, he took responsibility of his father's business which was started in 1961. His sincere effort and dynamic leadership have transformed a trading company into a large business conglomerate which is well known as SQ Group. SQ Group is now one of the largest industrial groups in the country, and currently operates 23 manufacturing & assembly factories, employing over 6,000 individuals.

Besides being a prominent business personality, he plays a commendable role in social welfare and community development. Shofiuddin's philanthropic initiatives are best proven through the establishment of the SQ Foundation. Through this charitable organisation, he has been dedicated to the improvement of the lives of less fortunate people including free land & housing, education, health, and self-employment. He has also built numerous schools, colleges, madrasas and places of worship in his town of birth Cumilla and also in his Village and throughout Barura Upozila.

Shofiuddin is committed to his future as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SBAC Bank Ltd. and will approach this role with integrity and determination, as he has with his previous ventures. 

SBAC Bank Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country