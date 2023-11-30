Youthpreneur Network provides free self-defense training to women

Under the 'Self Protection and Resilience Knowledge (SPARK)' project of the youth development programme of the Youthpreneur Network, workshops on self-defence techniques and health protection have been organized for women.

The workshop was organized, at the training center of Southern Shaolin Association Bangladesh located at Khilgaon Dhaka. The workshop was co-hosted by Southern Shaolin Association Bangladesh, one of the renowned martial arts training institutes in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Youthpreneur Network has been running the project collaboration with the collaboration of the Southern Shaolin Association since 2020. This year's workshop has been organized on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Southern Shaolin Association. This year's workshop is organized free of charge for the trainees.

In the workshop, trainers give ideas on women's self-defence techniques, removing misconceptions about self-defence and daily exercises for women. Purnota Sarkar, a female student of the Southern Shaolin Association, said, "Southern Shaolin Association is the only Wing Chun Kungfu and Traditional Chinese Kungfu training center for women in Bangladesh. So far hundreds of women have learned self-defense techniques from the women's wing of our organization. Wing Chun Kung-Fu batch for boys and girls is located in Khilgaon and Shaolin Kung-Fu batch for boys is located in Aftabnagar.'

She also said, 'Many people have various misconceptions about learning self-defense techniques. Such as unwanted injuries, stiffening of the hands and feet of girls, permanent damage to the body, etc. In addition, many women are unnecessarily afraid of learning martial arts. One of the objectives of this workshop is to overcome this fear and eliminate misconceptions.

Ummeh Hany Srabony, a student of Adamji Cantonment Public College, and a trainee in the workshop, said, 'I have participated in this workshop of the Youthpreneur Network for the second time. The training I received from the workshop has played a very important and positive role in my real life.

Khandaker Abdullah Al Tahmid, President of Youthpreneur Network said, "Youthpreneur Network is regularly working on skill development of general students and youths. In continuation of that, Youthpreneur Network is organizing this workshop regularly under the SPARK project along with the Southern Shaolin Association. In the future, we are working to deliver this project to every district and various corporate institutions at the national level.

The training of the workshop was conducted by students of the Women's Branch of the Southern Shaolin Association. Women from various schools, colleges, and universities participated in the workshop. At the end of the workshop, certificates were handed over to the trainees.

Media partners for this workshop were Daily Kaler Kantho, Jagonews24.com, The Business Standard, and The Messenger. The printing partner was Mudron Printing & Packaging.