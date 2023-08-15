YouthNet provides relief to 300 flood-affected families in Bandarban

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The YouthNet for Climate Justice, an environmental organisation, stepped forward to provide vital relief and support to the affected communities in the Bandarban hill district.

They distributed essential food items and medicines to 300 flood-affected families residing in Balaghata, Islampur, and Kabiraj Para areas of Bandarban on Monday (14 August), said a press release. 

Led by YouthNet Coordinator for Communication and Network Development, Jinmran M. Saiak, and Bandarban District Coordinator, Sajjad Hossain, along with other central and district branch leaders, the relief distribution efforts were coordinated effectively.

The members of the army also collaborated to ensure the orderly distribution of relief materials to those in need.

The relief distribution was not limited to providing essential provisions. YouthNet took a holistic approach by conducting awareness campaigns focusing on women's health and safety during crises. The organisation also played a significant role in promoting sustainable hygiene practices by distributing reusable sanitary napkins among women in flood-affected areas. These initiatives aimed to address the multifaceted challenges faced by the affected communities and provide them with the necessary tools to navigate through these difficult times.

In addition to the relief efforts and awareness campaigns, YouthNet Climate for Justice remained committed to its mission of environmental advocacy. The organisation conducted an informative campaign that emphasised the importance of preserving the environment and safeguarding communities against the adverse effects of climate change.

