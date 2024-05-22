Youth Tech Summit: Speakers call for no new taxes on tech sector

22 May, 2024, 11:25 pm
Youth Tech Summit: Speakers call for no new taxes on tech sector

22 May, 2024, 11:25 pm
The Youth Tech Summit 2024 was held today (22 May) at the Krishibid Institution in Dhaka with the participation of over 2,000 youths.

Speakers at the summit called upon the government not to impose new taxes on the tech sector in the upcoming national budget.

The summit was held as a joint initiative of 14 organizations working with the youths in the country, reads a press release. 

The main theme of this tech summit organised for the first time only for the youths in the country was "Are we Ready for AI?"

The main attraction of the event was the speeches by 20 successful young entrepreneurs, aged between 25 and 35 years. These entrepreneurs have made significant advancements in critical sectors such as agriculture, health, and education through the use of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

In addition to young entrepreneurs, several established and experienced entrepreneurs also spoke at the event. 

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran Group, addressed the youth, emphasising that they will shape the country's future. 

He announced that Pran Group is considering providing funding support to young IT entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, BdJobs CEO Fahim Mashroor urged the government to ensure that no new taxes are imposed on these entrepreneurs in the upcoming budget.

The organisers of the conference are Bangladesh Innovation Forum, JCI Bangladesh, BIJF, Nijer Bolar Moto Ekti Golpo Foundation, BDApps, Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPIAB), Youth in Tech, Rise Above All, BYLC, GEN and Daffodil Network.

