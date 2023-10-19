Youth empowerment crucial for climate change negotiations

To empower the youth of Bangladesh to take a leading role in addressing the country's climate challenges in the upcoming Climate Conference of parties- CoP28, "Youth Engagement in Climate Change Negotiation Process" workshop was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday (19 October 2023) in Dhaka, where over 30 youth across Bangladesh took part.

The youth of Bangladesh, with a population of 45.9 million, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts, affecting their socioeconomic well-being, security, physical and mental health, and their sense of the future. Unfortunately, their participation in political decision-making processes, both nationally and internationally, remains limited despite the far-reaching consequences of these decisions on their future livelihoods.

The "Youth Engagement in Climate Change Negotiation Process" workshop was organised with the aim of addressing this critical issue by building youth capacity. The daylong workshop empowered young leaders with the knowledge and skills to effectively engage in climate negotiations, allowing Bangladesh to advocate for equitable, low-carbon, and climate-resilient development. Also, it helped young climate negotiators with the formal negotiation process of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), enhancing their ability to engage in international climate forums effectively.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, said, "In international arenas like CoP, the voices of young people are getting louder to change the future by demanding climate actions. They are not taking 'No' for an answer as they realise that there is no time to lose."

"The government of Bangladesh has taken several bold steps to empower youth for Climate Actions through different plans and programs," he further added.

Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, said, " "Bangladesh, once only known as being climate-vulnerable, is now a global leader in generating resilience and adaptation solutions. Let's continue to collectively push the #ClimateChange agenda from wherever we are."

The "Youth Engagement in Climate Change Negotiation Process" workshop is part of the 'Climate Promise- From Pledge to Impact' project, jointly implemented by UNDP and the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. This project aims to strengthen mitigation actions in Bangladesh, addressing emissions and contributing to global efforts to limit temperature rise in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General of the Department of Environment, was the Chair of this event. The event also featured contributions from Prasenjit Chakma, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh; Mirza Shawkat Ali, Director (International Convention & Climate Change), Department of Environment; Professor Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus, BRAC University; Dr. Fazle Rabbi Sadeque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, PKSF and Arif Faisal, Programme Specialist, UNDP Bangladesh who shared their insights and expertise.