Youth Co:Lab awarded for building enabling startup ecosystem in Bangladesh

Youth Co:Lab, a programme co-created by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Citi Foundation, has been awarded for its contributions to building an enabling startup ecosystem in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented the award at the Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023 in Dhaka on Saturday (29 July), reads a press release.

Youth Co:Lab has been working in Bangladesh since 2018 to empower young people to drive positive change through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship. The programme has reached over 22,000 young people and has incubated 62 youth-led startups.

Youth Co:Lab Bangladesh startups have made significant strides in addressing climate change, increasing access to quality healthcare, and promoting gender equality and inclusive growth.

"We are honoured to receive this award," said Van Nguyen, acting resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our partners. We are committed to continuing to work with young people in Bangladesh to build a more sustainable and inclusive future."

The award ceremony took place at the Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023, which was organised by Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital fund of the ICT Division, sponsored by the government of Bangladesh.

The summit brought together startup founders, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulatory bodies, industry experts, and thought leaders from all over the world.

Youth Co:Lab is a regional programme of UNDP that works in 28 countries and territories across Asia and the Pacific. The programme is designed to equip young people with the skills and resources they need to become leaders and entrepreneurs.

Youth Co:Lab has helped to incubate over 1,000 startups and has reached over one million young people.

The award for Youth Co:Lab is a significant recognition of the programme's work in Bangladesh. It is a testament to the programme's commitment to empowering young people to drive positive change and build a more sustainable and inclusive future.