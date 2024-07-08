Young leaders gather in Mymensingh for divisional meet

A divisional meeting was held in Mymensingh on Sunday, where young leaders shared inspiring stories of their courageous efforts to change the country and society.

The event took place from 1pm to 5pm at Mymensingh Welfare School, located near the District Shilpakala Academy.

Young organisers narrated their journeys of courageous advancement and applied for the Joy Bangla Youth Award. Approximately 250 youth organisations from Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Gazipur, and Tangail participated in the day-long divisional meet.

Young Bangla, the youth platform of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), is organising the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2024 for the eighth time.

Since 2015, the Joy Bangla Award has recognised the best youth organisations in the country for their humanitarian work, nation-building, and societal contributions.

Professor Rashidul Hasan, Team Leader of Young Bangla, said, "The main objective of these divisional meets is to identify and recognise the organisations that are playing a role in societal change. We aim to reach the maximum response from the country's marginal areas by hearing the stories of young people's courageous endeavors in seven divisions."

"Our purpose is to give recognition to the organisations that are making a difference in society with their exceptional initiatives. After awarding them, we stay connected in various ways. The divisional meets also help in clarifying the application process for aspiring applicants," he added.

This year, organisations led by individuals aged 18 to 35 can apply in six categories: social inclusion, creative culture, sports and wellness, education and employment, environment and climate, and innovation and communication. A total of 12 awards, two from each category, will be presented.

Eligible organisations working in women's empowerment, child rights, empowerment of people with disabilities, empowerment of marginalised communities, employment and innovation, creativity and entertainment, knowledge and capacity building, empowerment of ultra-poor people, environmental and climate change, healthcare, socio-cultural initiatives, disaster risk reduction, and emergency services are encouraged to apply for the Joy Bangla Youth Award.

Organisations must have been engaged in these services for at least 18 months, and the applying organisation or institution must be at least two years old. Additionally, university-based clubs and organisations that contribute through social services, campaigns, and activities are also eligible to apply.