Young entrepreneur Rana Masud receives Global Youth Leadership Award

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:17 pm

Young entrepreneur Rana Masud receives Global Youth Leadership Award

Rana Masud, Founder and CEO of Innovative Engineering and Development, has won the Global Youth Leadership Award.

He has received the award in 'Young Entrepreneurship' category, read a press release.

Under the slogan "Connecting the Leader Leading the World" by the "Global Youth Parliament" and the "United Nations Peace Commission" at the Royal Thai Army Club in Bangkok the "Global Youth Leadership Award-2022" was held, recently.  

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education of Thailand H E Dr. Kalaya Sophonpanich was present as the chief guest on the opening day of the event. The special guest was the President of the United Nations Peacekeepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) H.E.Dr. Afinita Chaichna, Diwakar Aryal, president of the Global Youth Parliament.

About 33 countries in the world have participated in the event. Only a handful of young leaders from around the world have been awarded in various categories in recognition of their outstanding contributions, following a series of screenings.

Rana Masud said, "This achievement has been made possible by the combined efforts of me and all my company. It will help me expand the scope of my work.  We want to establish a '3E (Efficient -Effective-Economical) concept' and a sustainable engineering solution in the world to build an 'environment-friendly sustainable developed world'."

Obtaining B.Sc. in civil engineering from RUET and M.Sc. in the performance-based design of "Tall Building" from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand, Rana Masud is providing green sustainable engineering and performance-based design solutions for High-rise buildings, Power Plant, LPG Plant, Jetty and Embankment designs in Bangladesh as well as abroad.

