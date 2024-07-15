Young Bangla’s third divisional meet in Rajshahi on 15 July

Center for Research and Information (CRI) organises these divisional meetings to hear the success stories of youths from the root level. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After organising the first and second divisional meeting in Mymensingh and Chattogram, Young Bangla team is going to conduct its third divisional meeting in Rajshahi on 15 July with a view to organising the Joy bangla Youth Award for the eighth time. 

Center for Research and Information (CRI) organises these divisional meetings to hear the success stories of youths from the root level. 

Young Bangla, the youth wing of CRI, has been awarding the Joy Bangla Youth Award from 2015 to recognize the contributions of young people in building the nation. 

The registration process for this award will continue from 28 June, 2024 to 31 July, 2024. This award has received widespread response from people aged between 18-35. 

The daylong meeting will be held at the Senate Building of Rajshahi University. Youths from various districts of Rajshahi division will take part in this meeting. 

Young Bangla team is set to conduct meetings in seven divisions of the country throughout July. A total of 12 awards will be given in 6 categories in the 8th edition of Joy Bangla Youth Awards. The categories are- Social Inclusion, Creative Culture, Sports and Wellbeing, Education and Employment, Environment and Climate and Innovation and Communication. 

Those organisations which are involved in works relating to these categories for at least one year will be eligible to apply for the award. 

Applications can be submitted using this link : jbya.youngbangla.org

