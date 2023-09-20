Young Bangla rolls out seventh edition of Joy Bangla Youth Award

The application for the seventh edition of Joy Bangla Youth Award is open.

Youth organisations are eligible to apply under the following six categories: Skill & Employment; Art & Culture; Community Wellness; Social Inclusion; Climate & Environment; Innovation & Communication .

The organisations should be in existence for a period of no less than a year, while the aspirants running the organizations must be aged between 18 years and 35 years.

The announcement of return of much awaited award this year after receiving rave responses from youths last year, already triggered warm responses on social media with an encouraging number has applied in first five days of the announcement, according to Young Bangla—the youth secretariat of Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

According to facebook page of Young Bangla, launched on 15 September, the deadline for youth led organizations to register for the award will continue till October 10. Named after the Liberation War cry "Joy Bangla", this award is geared with a vision to recognise the best youth organisations in Bangladesh for their humanitarian works and contribution to society.

A number of awardees later bagged global awards also on different categories.

Following the end of application window, a rigorous selection process would be put in place with a high octane jury to finalize the top awardees. Launched in 2015, under the platform Young Bangla, the six editions of JBYA saw as many as 153 youth led organizations honoured, recognized with their stories presented before the nation.

The date of the award ceremony to be announced later. The platform has so far recognised over 150 organisations and emerged as a hub of over 1,00,000 members, including nearly 20,000 local volunteers. Applicants can follow the link to apply: http://jbya.youngbangla.org/