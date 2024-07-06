Young Bangla to host 8th Joy Bangla Youth Award 2024

The Center for Research and Information (CRI)'s youth platform, Young Bangla, is set to organise the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2024 for the eighth time.

Applications started on 28 June, and will continue until 31 July, reads a press release.

Since 2015, the Joy Bangla Award has been recognising the best young men and women's organisations in the country for their humanitarian work, nation-building, and contributions to society.

With this objective, just like in previous years, the Young Bangla team is going to listen to the stories of young people's courageous progress in changing the country and society across seven divisions: Mymensingh, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet.

These divisional meets are organised specifically to garner maximum response from the remote regions of the country.

On 7 July, a divisional meet will be organised in the afternoon at the Mymensingh Welfare School (District Shilpakala Academy, Old Building).

Youth organisations from districts in the Mymensingh division, as well as from Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Netrokona, Gazipur, and Tangail, can participate in this divisional meet.

After receiving a tremendous response from the youth last year, the Young Bangla team will organise divisional meets in all seven divisions throughout the month of July. Keep an eye on Young Bangla's Facebook page for more details about the divisional meets.

This year, organisations led by individuals aged 18 to 35 can apply in six categories: social inclusion, creative culture, sports and wellness, education and employment, environment and climate, and innovation and communication. A total of 12 awards will be given out, with two in each category.

Organisations involved in empowering women, children's rights, empowering disabled individuals, empowering the disadvantaged, employment and innovation, creativity and entertainment, knowledge and skill development, empowering the extremely poor, environmental and climate change, healthcare, social-cultural initiatives, disaster risk reduction, and emergency services are eligible to apply for the Joy Bangla Youth Award.

Organisations or institutions that have been involved in these service activities for at least 18 months can apply, and the applicant organisation or institution must be at least two years old to be eligible for an award.

Additionally, Young Bangla has invited university organisations and university-based clubs that have played a role through social service, campaigns, and activities to apply.

To apply for the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2024, visit - jbya.youngbangla.org