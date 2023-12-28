YELLOW by Beximco joins Shark Tank Bangladesh as exclusive wardrobe partner

YELLOW by Beximco, a prominent fashion clothing brand in Bangladesh and a sister concern of the esteemed Beximco group, has proudly announced its partnership with Bongo as the exclusive 'Wardrobe Partner' for Shark Tank Bangladesh Season 1.

Established in 2004, YELLOW by Beximco has consistently been at the forefront of the fashion industry, and this collaboration with Shark Tank Bangladesh marks a significant milestone in its commitment to supporting entrepreneurial endeavors. Robi is the "Title Sponsor", Startup Bangladesh is the "Powered By Sponsor", Prime Bank is the "Banking Partner", Olympic Foodie Instant Noodles is the "Snacks Partner", Sunquick is the "Beverage Partner" and Deepto TV will broadcast the first season of the show.

The ceremony, marking the official commencement of this groundbreaking collaboration, witnessed the signing and exchange of agreements between Mamun Atik, Chief Business Development Officer of Bongo, and Shehryar Burney, Executive Director of YELLOW by Beximco. The strategic alliance aims to provide a platform for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of influential Sharks, offering them a unique opportunity to secure investments and garner exposure.

Commenting on this exciting collaboration, Shehryar Burney, Executive Director of YELLOW by Beximco, expressed, "As the powerhouse of fashion in Bangladesh, we're beyond excited to partner with Shark Tank! Get ready for an electrifying blend of style and business savvy."

Hadi SA Chowdhury Head of Retail, YELLOW by Beximco said, "Collaborating with Shark Tank as the official wardrobe partner shows YELLOW by Beximco's commitment to supporting the young creative minds of Bangladesh. We're thrilled to blend fashion and innovation, empowering the next generation of game-changers."

Mamun Atik, Chief Business Development Officer of Bongo, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are very excited to have the brand YELLOW by Beximco onboarded as a wardrobe partner. This is a testament to the power of the Shark Tank brand as a platform to attract other players in the fashion industry who will fuel the growth story of Bangladesh."

Shark Tank Bangladesh is set to revolutionize the entrepreneurial landscape by providing a platform for individuals from all over Bangladesh to pitch their dreams to a panel of Sharks who will decide whether to invest in their businesses. This unique opportunity extends to non-resident Bangladeshis and foreign individuals, provided their business or idea caters to the Bangladesh market.

The business-themed reality show is poised to change the lives of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, offering them a breakthrough moment that could lead to capital infusion and exposure for millions of viewers eagerly anticipating the Bangladeshi version of Shark Tank.