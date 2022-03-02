Yamaha’s flagship showroom launched at Tejgaon

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 02:19 pm

Yamaha’s flagship showroom launched at Tejgaon

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Yamaha's new flagship showroom was inaugurated at the Haque Centre inTejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday (1 March).

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Yamaha's brand ambassador, was present as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony, said a press release.

Hamin Ahmed, a member of the popular musical band "Miles", was present as special guest.

According to the media release, ACI Motors Bangladesh has been providing all kinds of Yamaha motorcycle and after-sales services to the customers.

All the models of the Yamaha motorcycle are available in the showroom's ground floor along with the Yamaha Musical Instruments on the 1st floor.

Dr FH Ansarey, managing director, Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors and other higher officials of ACI were also present on the occasion.

