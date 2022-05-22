Yamaha launches R15 V4 and FZ-X bikes in Bangladesh 

Yamaha and their Bangladeshi distributor, ACI Motors have unveiled the R15 V4, a motorcycle in the premium sports segment and the FZ-X model recently.

The two models were unveiled Saturday (21 May) at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, reads a press release.

With the new sports look, the R15 V4 offers customers all the latest features including Quick Shifter, Traction Control System, USD Suspension.

On the other hand, FZ-X sports a new retro look, LED headlights, tail lights, side stands with engine cut-off switch and other modern features including LCD meter.

Both the model R15 V4 and FZ-X also feature Yamaha's new addition, Y connect app.

Actor Nusrat Faria and rockstar James of Nagar Baul performed at the stage during the launching ceremony.

Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Hidefumi Kawai, Director, Yamaha Motor India Sales were present at the ceremony.

ACI Motors Managing Director Dr FH Ansarey, Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the event.

