Yamaha launches new showroom at Uttara 

Corporates

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Yamaha launches new showroom at Uttara 

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 04:51 pm
Yamaha launches new showroom at Uttara 

Yamaha's new 3s dealer "Green Motors" was inaugurated at Uttara of the capital Dhaka on 24 March. 

This dealer point is located at house 10, road 6, sector 12, Uttara, Dhaka. 

Customers will be able to avail sales and after sales service as well as spare parts services from this new showroom, read a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest. Proprietor of Green Motors and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Currently Yamaha has more than 90 3s dealer point across the country.

 

Yamaha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

6h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

1h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

3h | Videos
The way Bangladesh was named

The way Bangladesh was named

3h | Videos
A Money Museum at the security printing corp

A Money Museum at the security printing corp

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The economic burden of air pollution

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market