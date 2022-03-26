Yamaha launches new showroom at Uttara 

Yamaha's new 3s dealer "Green Motors" was inaugurated at Uttara of the capital Dhaka on 24 March.

This dealer point is located at house 10, road 6, sector 12, Uttara, Dhaka.

Customers will be able to avail sales and after sales service as well as spare parts services from this new showroom, read a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest. Proprietor of Green Motors and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Currently Yamaha has more than 90 3s dealer point across the country.