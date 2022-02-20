Yamaha inaugurates new showroom in Rangamati

Yamaha, a Japan-based motorcycle manufacturer, inaugurated its new showroom "Rangamati Motors" at Bijon Sarani of Rangamati on 16 February.

Customers will be able to avail sales and after sales services as well as spare parts services from this showroom, reads a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, inaugurated the new showroom as the chief guest.

The proprietor of Rangamati Motors and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renewed company ACI Limited. At present, Yamaha has more than 88 3s dealer points across the country.