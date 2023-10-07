Yamaha has brought new features and colours of the country's most popular sports bike R15 version 4.0

Corporates

Press Release
07 October, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 12:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has 116 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country, says press release.

Every year Yamaha brings the latest technological and featured motorcycles to the market for the customers. ACI Motors inaugurated Yamaha's premium sports segment motorcycle R15 version 4.0 on 6 October 2023 at ACI Centre in the capital with new colour Intensity White and R15M version 4.0 with LED flasher & TFT metre. Both the bikes have BS7 (OBD2) engines. Both the bikes also have all the modern features, which will easily attract Yamaha's valued customers.

Mr. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors were present as the chief guests and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present in the inaugural function.

 

