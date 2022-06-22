Yamaha celebrates World Motorcycle Day in Bangladesh 

An exchange of views discussion meeting was organized on Tuesday at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in association with Yamaha Riders Club (YRC).

The event intended to find out the ways to reduce road accidents and how to make vehicles and roads safer with the cooperation of Yamaha Riding Academy on World Motorcycle Day.

The slogan of yesterday's (21 June) event was – Safe Road For All – powered by Yamaha Riding Academy (YRA).

Motorcycle riders and bus drivers participated in the discussion meeting.

Japanese instructors and technicians of the YRA also attended the programme and shared their experiences and skills.

At the end of the discussion, the participants made several recommendations and suggestions for making the roads in Bangladesh safer.

And they include – wearing helmets, abiding by traffic rules, keeping a licence while driving/riding, driving on the right lane, following speed limits and other instructions and taking breaks during long drives among others.

