Yamaha arranges 'Chattogram Motor Fest 2023'

19 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 04:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of reputed company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has 116 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.

Yamaha is holding "6th Chattogram Motor Fest 2023" from 19 to 21 October 2023 at G.E.C Convention Hall, Chattogram, where Yamaha (a concern of ACI Motors) has appeared with all the exciting events, reads a press release. 

Yamaha has arranged into 2 parts such as, "Bike Display and Touch & Feel Experience" activities. The special attraction of the fair is Yamaha's super sports bike R1M. This 1000 CC bike is Yamaha's super sports bike, which is the most popular for bike races on the famous racing track MotoGP. The bike lovers were excited to see the bike even for once. 

The visitors gathered in the Yamaha stall for the two new bikes of 155cc R15M and R15 version 4.0 of the Yamaha R15 series, the most popular motorcycle model of Yamaha ever in Bangladesh. The motor fest also features popular bikes like FZ-S, MT15 Version 2.0, FZS Version 3.0 Deluxe and Saluto. Besides, Yamaha organized interesting activities for the visitors like test ride and stunt show to give the touch and feel experience of the bike, which added an extra excitement in the event.

Higher officials of ACI Motors and Yamaha were present in the motor fest.

 

