Xtreme Racing-Go Kart: pioneer of auto-motor racing sports in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 10:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Xtreme Racing-Go kart, an amusement and entertainment industry in Bangladesh by Concord Entertainment Co ltd, has played a pioneering role in introducing auto motor racing sports in Bangladesh.

Go Kart is one of the international auto motor racing sports used as a preliminary stage sporting tool for the racers to grow into the bigger racing scene such as- F1, F3 or Nascar racing, said a press release.

The venue is located inside the Fantasy Kingdom Complex on the outskirts of the capital city, Ashulia in Savar.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Xtreme racing is comprised of 22 karts, with 8 being from the American company (J&J) catering for the mass population, and with a Honda GX 160 engine targeting a driving experience for children and family groups.

The other 14 karts all belong to a French company (Sodi Kart) in the karting industry. It is loaded with Honda GX 270 engines and is one of the fastest karts present in the racing world.

Followed by international karts, the track is well equipped with rubber canvased tires for crush reduction and an international timing system as an extreme innovation, the TAG HEUER system timing at three decimals, which allows the best results in the racing.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

They do also have a food court, along with billiard play zone and visitors' gallery. They have locker facility and also provide safety measures.

According to the press release, the safety of this track is ensured as per international standards by a reputed company of Malaysia.

Xtreme Racing-Go Kart has introduced different tournaments like the Intra University Karting Tournament, Inter School Karting Tournament, Corporate Tournament, Solo Tournaments, Mobil Karting Tournament, Gulf Karting Tournament or the sequence tournament named 'Go Kart Challenge 1.0-5.0'.

Xtreme Racing-Go Kart provides xtreme racing membership card for 6 months with a number of facilities included.

The ride package starts with 6 min to 12 min at a price range of Tk400 to Tk1400 and there are many more customised packages as per requirements.

Go cart / Xtreme racing-Go kart / auto-motor racing sports in Bangladesh

