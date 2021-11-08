Xiaomi announces exciting 11.11 offline store campaign

Global Technology leader Xiaomi has announced an exciting offline promotional campaign – 11.11 Biggest Offline Store Sale for the first time in Bangladesh. This campaign will be available only on 11 November 2021 across the country.

As part of the campaign, Xiaomi fans will get exciting offers on purchasing the latest smartphone and tab from the selected Mi stores across the country. Moreover, they will get a chance to swap their old phones for new Xiaomi phones.

On this occasion, Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, "Being a fan-centric brand, we always look for ways to delight our fans with exciting offers and promotions. That is why we have come together with our retail partners to launch the biggest offline campaign for our fans."

Between 11am to 9pm on 11 November 2021, Xiaomi fans can enjoy these offers from the selected Mi stores across the country. Leading re-commerce marketplace SWAP will be the official exchange partner for this campaign. These offers are not applicable for any e-commerce platform.