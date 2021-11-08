Xiaomi announces exciting 11.11 offline store campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:49 pm

Related News

Xiaomi announces exciting 11.11 offline store campaign

As part of the campaign, Xiaomi fans will get exciting offers on purchasing the latest smartphone and tab from the selected Mi stores across the country. Moreover, they will get a chance to swap their old phones for new Xiaomi phones

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 10:49 pm
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Global Technology leader Xiaomi has announced an exciting offline promotional campaign – 11.11 Biggest Offline Store Sale for the first time in Bangladesh. This campaign will be available only on 11 November 2021 across the country.

As part of the campaign, Xiaomi fans will get exciting offers on purchasing the latest smartphone and tab from the selected Mi stores across the country. Moreover, they will get a chance to swap their old phones for new Xiaomi phones.

On this occasion, Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, "Being a fan-centric brand, we always look for ways to delight our fans with exciting offers and promotions. That is why we have come together with our retail partners to launch the biggest offline campaign for our fans."

Between 11am to 9pm on 11 November 2021, Xiaomi fans can enjoy these offers from the selected Mi stores across the country. Leading re-commerce marketplace SWAP will be the official exchange partner for this campaign. These offers are not applicable for any e-commerce platform.

Xiaomi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

8h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

8h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test