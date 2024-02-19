WorldFish awarded the successful Artemia farmers

EU-funded Artemia4Bangladesh project of WorldFish awarded the successful farmers for Artemia farming, tilapia farming, fish and shrimp farming, homestead aquaculture and vegetable production at a local hotel in Cox's Bazar.

16 successful farmers received medals on the occasion at the annual workshop of the project. The medals were presented to the successful farmers by Mr. Abdur Rauf, Principal Scientific Officer of the Department of Fisheries and Mr. Zulfikar Ali, Director General of BFRI.

From the year 2021, with the financing of the European Union, as a nutritious live food for shrimps, crabs and fish, the cultivation of small brine shrimps called 'Artemia', started with the technical support of WorldFish's Artemia for Bangladesh project. Artemia is currently being produced in salt ponds of Bangladesh along with salt cultivation.

In 2023, 3.3 metric tons of artemia was produced by the farmers of Cox's Bazar. This year production is expected to exceed the target of 5 MT. In addition to this, the project is working to improve the quality of life of salt farmers through shrimp and tilapia farming, fish and vegetable farming in residential ponds.

If domestically produced artemia is used in the country's shrimp hatcheries and nurseries, it is expected that the dependence on imported artemia can be reduced.