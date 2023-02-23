WorldBD Trade to represent LS Cable and System

23 February, 2023, 07:00 pm
23 February, 2023, 07:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

WorldBD Trade, a concern of Munshi Group, will act as a representative in Bangladesh of the South Korea-based industrial corporation LS Cable and System.

An agreement has been signed between the two parties on 20 February at Munshi Group's head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Ahmed Kabir, managing director of WorldBD Trade and Michael Yoon, team lead of Telecom Infra EPC at LS Cable and System Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Raquib Mohammed Fakhrul, chairman, WorldBD Trade and Sam YEO, project director and Jeong Kyu Kim, deputy general manager of LS Cable and System attended the ceremony.

According to the press release, WorldBD Trade will represent the ‍South Korean company to install fiber optic and power cable in various projects in the country.

LS Cable and System, established in 1962, has been contributing to building power grids and communication networks all over the world by developing, producing and providing cables and related solutions.

