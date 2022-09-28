World Vision Bangladesh, NSU publish climate smart agro study findings

In order to adapt climate-smart agriculture government should increase manpower to evaluate performance of disaster-resilient crop species yearly and seasonally in the flood-prone region, said a recent report.

A new research titled-"Climate Smart Agriculture-Assessing the effectiveness of Climate Smart Agriculture in different region on Bangladesh" came up with the above recommendations in a research sharing event held at the capital Wednesday (28 September), said a press release.

World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) in collaboration with Environmental Science and Management, North South University conducted this research to find a feasible solution from climate-smart agriculture to bring positive changes to the livelihood of vulnerable communities.

Prof Dr Md Jakariya, North South University led the research by engaging national-level experts at flood-prone, coastal, char and hill tracts in seven districts- Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sunamgonj, Gopalgonj, Satkhira, Bandarban and Patuakhali.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, chairman of the Parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was present as chief guest of the event.

He said, "We should more focus on mitigation measures to prevent climate change rather than climate adaptive agriculture. In addition, region-specific crop cultivation is also a good solution to improve the agro-based livelihood of farmers in Char, flood-prone land, coastal belt and hill tracts"

The research sharing was opened by Suresh Bartlett, National Director, World Vision Bangladesh and discussion was facilitated by Chandan Z Gomes- Senior Operation Director, World Vision Bangladesh.

Chandan Z Gomes said, "WVB is working to reach vulnerabilities communities from hard to reach area. Their lives are severely impacted by climate change. Particularly, their livelihood is at utmost risk. WVB tried to find the best solution to improve their agro-based livelihoods".

The event was chaired by NSU VC Prof Atiqul Islam.