World Vision Bangladesh, NSU publish climate smart agro study findings

Corporates

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

World Vision Bangladesh, NSU publish climate smart agro study findings

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 05:03 pm
World Vision Bangladesh, NSU publish climate smart agro study findings

In order to adapt climate-smart agriculture government should increase manpower to evaluate performance of disaster-resilient crop species yearly and seasonally in the flood-prone region, said a recent report.

A new research titled-"Climate Smart Agriculture-Assessing the effectiveness of Climate Smart Agriculture in different region on Bangladesh" came up with the above recommendations in a research sharing event held at the capital Wednesday (28 September), said a press release. 

World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) in collaboration with Environmental Science and Management, North South University conducted this research to find a feasible solution from climate-smart agriculture to bring positive changes to the livelihood of vulnerable communities. 

Prof Dr Md Jakariya, North South University led the research by engaging national-level experts at flood-prone, coastal, char and hill tracts in seven districts- Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Sunamgonj, Gopalgonj, Satkhira, Bandarban and Patuakhali.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, chairman of the Parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was present as chief guest of the event. 

He said, "We should more focus on mitigation measures to prevent climate change rather than climate adaptive agriculture. In addition, region-specific crop cultivation is also a good solution to improve the agro-based livelihood of farmers in Char, flood-prone land, coastal belt and hill tracts"

The research sharing was opened by Suresh Bartlett, National Director, World Vision Bangladesh and discussion was facilitated by Chandan Z Gomes- Senior Operation Director, World Vision Bangladesh. 

Chandan Z Gomes said, "WVB is working to reach vulnerabilities communities from hard to reach area. Their lives are severely impacted by climate change. Particularly, their livelihood is at utmost risk. WVB tried to find the best solution to improve their agro-based livelihoods". 

The event was chaired by NSU VC Prof Atiqul Islam.

World Vision Bangladesh (WVB) / NSU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

6h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

6h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

2h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

6h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

19h | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

19h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

20h | Videos
Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

Spot for letters gains popularity in Cumilla University

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b