World Organisation for Al Azhar Graduates Bangladesh wing launched

The Bangladesh wing of the World Organisation for Al Azhar Graduates was launched Sunday with PHP Family Chairman, Sufi Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, as its president, and Professor Syed Mohammed Jalal Uddin, Islamic Studies department of Chattogram Southern University, as its general secretary.

The association got Bangladesh government approval on 27 September last year and that of the relevant ministry of Al Azhar and the Egypt government on 5 January this year.

At a press conference on Sunday at the Chattogram Press Club, Professor Jalal Uddin said about two million local and international students from 130-140 countries study at Al Azhar University.

Regarding the objectives of the association, he said they would establish connections between Azhari graduates worldwide, organise local and international academic and religious conferences, seminars and meetings, organise international training for Imams, provide scholarships and receptions for talented students, participate in voluntary work, provide training on dawah and fatwa, communicate with related worldwide associations, and the foreign ministry of Egypt, strengthening relations.