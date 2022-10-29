World Mental Health Day observed at Combined Military Hospital

Dhaka Combined Military Hospital observed World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

A grand programme was organised by the Department of Psychiatry, CMH in partnership with General Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Keynote speaker Brigadier General M Kumrul Hasan (Advisor Specialist in Psychiatry) spoke the hidden prevalence of mental disorders and the misconception society holds

about it at the event.

He also urged the audience to raise awareness regarding mental health.

Acting Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan handed over a crest to

Imran Hassan, general manager of marketing and sales at General Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as a token of appreciation.

