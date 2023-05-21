World Meditation Day observed with pledge to build healthy humanitarian nation 

The World Meditation Day was observed in the country as elsewhere of the globe on Sunday (20 May) with the pledge to do meditation for building a healthy humanitarian nation.

The day's programme began at 6am at the National Press Club where hundreds of people of different professional joined. Media personalities, physicians, teachers-students, lawyers and businessmen were among them, reads a press release.

During the programme, pranayama (breathing practice), auto suggestion were practiced along with a meditation and a recorded speech of Quantum Foundation's Director General Madam Nahar Al Bukhari.

Among others, Press Club's joint general secretary Ashraf Ali, member of Executive Committee Kazi Rownak Hossain, Chief News Editor of Manchranga Television Rashed Ahmed and NTV News Editor Simanto Khokon shared their experiences on mediation in changing life perspective and get cured from various health complications.

The day was also observed simultaneously in more than 150 parks and open spaces in home and abroad including the city's Ramna Park.

Speakers at the Press Club event called upon all to practice meditation and said it is now a matter of time that people of irrespective of all groups do mediation with inspiration as its role has already been proven in various scientific researches.

They also commented that meditation has been a part of the country's culture and said the nation is rich heritages and wealth which can be enjoyable by building honest and patriotic nation through changing perception.

Quantum Foundation has been observing the World Meditation Day since 2021.