World Meditation Day observed with pledge to build healthy humanitarian nation 

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 07:29 pm

Related News

World Meditation Day observed with pledge to build healthy humanitarian nation 

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 07:29 pm
World Meditation Day observed with pledge to build healthy humanitarian nation 

The World Meditation Day was observed in the country as elsewhere of the globe on Sunday (20 May) with the pledge to do meditation for building a healthy humanitarian nation.

The day's programme began at 6am at the National Press Club where hundreds of people of different professional joined. Media personalities, physicians, teachers-students, lawyers and businessmen were among them, reads a press release.

During the programme, pranayama (breathing practice), auto suggestion were practiced along with a meditation and a recorded speech of Quantum Foundation's Director General Madam Nahar Al Bukhari.

Among others, Press Club's joint general secretary Ashraf Ali, member of Executive Committee Kazi Rownak Hossain, Chief News Editor of Manchranga Television Rashed Ahmed and NTV News Editor Simanto Khokon shared their experiences on mediation in changing life perspective and get cured from various health complications.

The day was also observed simultaneously in more than 150 parks and open spaces in home and abroad including the city's Ramna Park.

Speakers at the Press Club event called upon all to practice meditation and said it is now a matter of time that people of irrespective of all groups do mediation with inspiration as its role has already been proven in various scientific researches.

They also commented that meditation has been a part of the country's culture and said the nation is rich heritages and wealth which can be enjoyable by building honest and patriotic nation through changing perception.

Quantum Foundation has been observing the World Meditation Day since 2021.

World Meditation Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

13h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

11h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

23h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination