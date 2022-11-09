World Marketing Summit being held for a third time

The two-day "World Marketing Summit 2022" took place on 6-7 November. This is the third rendition of the summit.

With the theme of "Building a better world through modern marketing", this online summit was jointly organised by Northern Education Group, country partner of Kotler Impact in Bangladesh.

Ten crore visitors from 160 countries including Bangladesh participated in the summit, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Economic Adviser Dr Mosiur Rahman, ICT State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, Grameen Phone CEO Yasir Azman and Dhaka University IBA Professor and World Marketing Summit's Global Advisor Professor Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah spoke at the summit.