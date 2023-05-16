World Hypertension Day discussion meeting held

The hypertension situation in Bangladesh is very alarming as one in every five adults in Bangladesh suffers from hypertension. Availability of hypertension medicines must be ensured at the community clinic level to make hypertension treatment accessible to the entire population of the country and necessary budget allocation also must be ensured in this regard.

Speakers highlighted these issues at a discussion meeting titled "Hypertension Situation in Bangladesh and Way Forward" held at the capital's BMA Bhaban. The discussion meeting was organized by the research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) on Tuesday, 16 May, reads a press release.

This year World Hypertension Day will be observed under the theme "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer".

It was informed at the discussion meeting that the prevalence of hypertension and hypertension-related various non-communicable diseases and deaths are growing increasingly in Bangladesh. Ensuring the availability of hypertension treatment facilities at the community clinic level can be a cost-effective approach in this regard.

Vice Chairperson of the Community Clinic Health Support Trust (CCHST) Dr Makhduma Nargis said, "To reduce the prevalence of hypertension, preventive measures must be strengthened along with the provision of treatment facilities from community clinics."

Dr. S M Mustafa Zaman, Professor, of Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said, "The prevalence of hypertension can be reduced through the implementation of hypertension management guidelines and combined effort."

Dr. Md. Quiume Talukder, Line Director (CBHC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) informed at the discussion meeting, "The Hon'ble Prime Minister has made a commitment regarding the provision of medicines from community clinic for patients with diabetes and hypertension. A proposal has been already sent to the concerned authority regarding this issue. We are optimistic about its speedy approval."

Dr. Malay Kanti Mridha, Professor of Public Health, Director, Center for Non-Communicable Disease and Nutrition, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, Dr Farzana Akter Dorin, National Professional Officer (Policies for Prevention of NCDs), WHO Bangladesh Office and Zahirul Alam, Head of News and Current Affairs, NTV were also present at the event as discussants.

The key-note presentation on hypertension control was delivered by Professor Dr. Sohel Reza Choudhury, Head of Department of Epidemiology & Research, National Heart Foundation and Hasan Shahriar, Head of Hypertension Control Program, PROGGA. The discussion meeting was chaired by Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead of GHAI.