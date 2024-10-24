World Heritage Volunteer workshop concludes successfully

24 October, 2024
24 October, 2024
World Heritage Volunteer workshop concludes successfully

The 10-day World Heritage Volunteers Workshop concluded today with presentations from participants and the distribution of certificates at the auditorium of the Department of Archaeology in Agargaon.

This workshop was organised by UNESCO and supported by the Department of Archaeology and Bangladesh National Museum.

Continuing the success of previous years, UNESCO has once again selected the research organisation Perceive to arrange this program in Bangladesh. This year, 69 organisations across 41 countries will host 85 camps. Perceive is honoured to be part of this remarkable global initiative. Due to their successful arrangement last year, Perceive has already been awarded the 'Global World Heritage Education Innovative Case Award 2024.'

The 10-day workshop, held from October 15 to 24, 2024, was a comprehensive learning experience. It included various events such as an opening ceremony, lectures on cultural preservation, discussions, hands-on training, site visits, group presentations, museum gallery tours, archival exploration, and a closing ceremony.

The workshop was not confined to the auditorium. Starting from Dhaka, the team embarked on a journey that took them to the Paharpur Buddhist Monastery, the local museum, Indigenous villages, and a workshop on terracotta craftsmanship in a local artisan village.

The closing ceremony featured speeches from key figures, including Mr Juhurul Islam, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, and the honourable Swaroopananda Bhikkhu, Vice President of the Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha. The Executive Director of Perceive Architect, Fatiha Polin, explained the main objective of this camp and how these volunteers can bridge the gap between the Department of Archaeology and the community.

 

