World Environment Day-2023 observed by IUBAT

Photo: Courtesy

The World Environment Day-2023 was observed with vibrant mode in IUBAT on 5 June.

There was a rally that marched around campus to raise awareness among the community people about the theme - beat plastic pollution.

As an extension programme, there was a seminar focusing on the solution to plastic pollution as the continuation of celebrating World Environment Day-2023 on 7 June.

All the speakers of this seminar indicated how plastic pollution is killing wildlife including human beings. The speakers also emphasised that everyone has to become more aware of plastic pollution and act properly. There was also an extensive discussion of how IUBAT is moving forward for sustainability issues through course curriculum and community work. Before the seminar, there was also a short exhibition where students showed to beat plastic pollution.

In this seminar, there were three guests from UNESCO, UNDP and Jahagairnagar University. Susan Vize, officer in charge, Dhaka was the chief Guest of this ceremony. However, Prof Jamal Uddin, chairman of the Environmental Science from Jahagirnagar University was the Keynote Speaker and Arif Mohammad Faisal, programme specialist, from UNDP; Dhaka was the Guest of Honor. Besides them, Vice Chancellor of IUBAT Prof. Dr. Abrur Rab and Treasurer Prof Selina Nargis also delivered their speech. In addition, Dr Rehan Dastagir delivered his Welcome speech along with some paper presentations from Dr Shafiqul Islam, Dr Ferdous Ahmed, and Dr Sayma Akter from the Environmental Science Department of IUBAT.

Finally, the seminar ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Rimana Islam Papry.