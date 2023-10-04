World cup matches on Rabbithole for Nagad customers only at Tk60

Nagad customers can now savour the excitement of live Cricket World Cup matches on Rabbithole, a renowned video streaming platform, by subscribing to an exclusive pack for just Tk60 using the MFS payment gateway.

Cricket lovers will be able to watch all world cup matches of their favourite teams under this pack, which will expire on 20 November this year, at a very minimal cost. Usually, Rabbithole's monthly pack costs Tk99. If it is taken into calculation, a subscriber will have to spend Tk198 if he or she wants to watch all matches on the video streaming platform. But exclusively for Nagad customers, the cost is only Tk60.

To avail of the exciting subscription package, a customer needs to visit Rabbithole website ( https://www.rabbitholebd.com/ ) or App, choose "Nagad World Cup pack" and make the payment through Nagad gateway.

To this end, Nagad and Rabbithole have entered a partnership. Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad Ltd, and ASM Rafiq Ullah, chief executive officer of Content Matters, a mother company of Rabbithole, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at Nagad's head office on Monday.

Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad, and Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of Business Sales of Nagad also attended the event.

Commencing on 3 October 2023, the special campaign will remain valid till 19 October, meaning that Nagad users will not be eligible to purchase the special pack once this tenure ends.

Besides, a customer will be allowed to enjoy this package once during the whole campaign period, subject to fulfilling all relevant terms and conditions.

Talking about this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Ltd, "Nagad has made this partnership with Rabbithole to allow its cricket-loving customers to enjoy live world cup matches on this popular video streaming site at a minimal cost."

"This is also part of our ongoing initiatives taken to bring comfort to people's daily lifestyles," he added.

Mentionable, Nagad's another exciting offer is going on, marking the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Under the campaign that will continue till 16 October 2023, customers have an opportunity to win World Cup match tickets by making an add-money of BDT 3,450 to their Nagad wallets from Mastercard or by settling their credit card bill of the same amount using this MFS platform.