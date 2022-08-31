World-class core banking services begin at UAE branches of Janata Bank

Photo: Courtesy

Janata Bank UAE operation has launched Core Banking Solutions-CBS to provide customers with more advanced and world-class information technology banking services.

On Wednesday (31 August), Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladesh's appointed ambassador at Janata Bank's UAE branch in Abu Dhabi, cut the ribbon and cake to formally inaugurate core banking services at four branches in UAE, reads a press release.

At this time, the Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank Freedom Fighter Md Abdus Shalam Azad highlighted the various advantages of core banking by joining the event virtually.

Bangladeshi Consul General BM Jamal Hossain appointed in UAE and Abu Dhabi branch, Bank Directors KM Samshul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Directors Md Abdul Jabbar, Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman, Md Asaduzzaman, Md Kamrul Ahsan and Md Nurul Alam FCMA, FCS and other senior officials were present at this time.

Md Abdus Shalam Azad said that expatriate customers can easily send remittances to any bank account in the country within a few minutes through the four branches of Janata Bank in the UAE under the core banking facility.

Customers will get better service as the eight ATM booths of the bank established in UAE have also been included in core banking.

Janata Bank mobile banking app is going to be launched soon. Through this app, expatriate customers will be able to take advantage of the bank's services including sending remittances at home without going to the bank branch.