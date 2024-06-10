Workshop on water resource management in Hatia upazila held

Bangladesh Water Development Board, Institute of Water Modeling and Center for Environmental and Geographical Information Services jointly organised a workshop on 'Integrated Water Resource Management of Hatia Upazila of Noakhali'.

The workshop was held at the Multipurpose Hall of Pani Bhavan on Green Road on Monday (10 June), reads a press release.

Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources Nazmul Ahsan was present as the chief guest at the event. Bangladesh Water Development Board Director General Engineer Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuiyan presided over the workshop.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources Dr ANM Bazlur Rashid, Bangladesh Water Development Board Additional Director General (west region) Engineer AKM Tahmidul Islam, Additional Director General (eastern region) Engineer Md Enayet Ullah and Additional Director General (planning, design and research) Engineer Md Zahirul Islam were present as special guests in the event.

Project Director AKM Saifuddin delivered the welcome speech at the workshop.