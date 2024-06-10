Workshop on water resource management in Hatia upazila held

Corporates

Press Release
10 June, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 11:29 pm

Related News

Workshop on water resource management in Hatia upazila held

Press Release
10 June, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 11:29 pm
Workshop on water resource management in Hatia upazila held

Bangladesh Water Development Board, Institute of Water Modeling and Center for Environmental and Geographical Information Services jointly organised a workshop on 'Integrated Water Resource Management of Hatia Upazila of Noakhali'.

The workshop was held at the Multipurpose Hall of Pani Bhavan on Green Road on Monday (10 June), reads a press release. 

Secretary of Ministry of Water Resources Nazmul Ahsan was present as the chief guest at the event. Bangladesh Water Development Board Director General Engineer Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuiyan presided over the workshop. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources Dr ANM Bazlur Rashid, Bangladesh Water Development Board Additional Director General (west region) Engineer AKM Tahmidul Islam, Additional Director General (eastern region) Engineer Md Enayet Ullah and Additional Director General (planning, design and research) Engineer Md Zahirul Islam were present as special guests in the event. 
Project Director AKM Saifuddin delivered the welcome speech at the workshop.

Bangladesh Water Development Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

14h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

2h | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

4h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

5h | Videos