Workshop on spice project held at BADC

07 June, 2024, 05:05 pm
The workshop focused on the current status, achievements, and prospects of the project on quality spice seed production, processing, and distribution. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A workshop was held on spice project at the seminar hall of the Sech Bhaban in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC). 

The workshop focused on the current status, achievements, and prospects of the project on quality spice seed production, processing, and distribution. 

Officials from various wings of the organisation participated in the training workshop. 

The event was graced by the presence of the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ms Wahida Akter, as the chief guest and was presided over by the Chairman (Grade-1) Mr Abdullah Sazzad NDC.

