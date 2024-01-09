Workshop on Risk-Based Internal Audit at Agrani Bank PLC

A three-day training workshop on 'Risk-Based Internal Audit' organized by Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI) started on the morning of January 9, 2024.

The workshop was inaugurated and a session was conducted by the Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir of Agrani Bank PLC.

General Manager (CAMLCO) A.K.M Shameem Reza was present on the occasion.

ABTI Director and Deputy General Manager Md. Rezaul Karim presided over the event. Agrani Bank head office officials participated in the workshop.