The Department of Public Health at the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) organized a workshop on "Research Questionnaire Development" at the main campus in Dhaka on 9 September 2023.

Nuhad Raisa Seoty, associate professor and coordinator of the MPH Program at the Department of Public Health, commenced the workshop with an introductory speech, setting the tone for the event, reads a press release.

Dr. Kapil Ahmed PhD, a renowned expert with over 35 years of research experience, led the workshop as the resource person. He shared his extensive knowledge of questionnaire development, explained the process steps, and discussed the key components of effective questionnaires.

The workshop gathered 22 participants, including MPH students, alumni, and external individuals interested in health research through primary data collection. This diverse group, representing both SUB and external organizations like STAMC Gazipur, Grameen Caledonian College of Nursing, and the Bangladesh Bioethics Society, contributed to a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives.

The objective of the workshop was to equip participants with practical skills in developing research questionnaires. Dr. Ahmed provided expert guidance and reviews throughout the process, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of questionnaire development. Participants worked in five groups to develop and present their research questionnaires.

Throughout the day, participants enjoyed morning and evening snacks, lunch, and even a Photoshop session. They also had the opportunity to take selfies with the resource person. The active engagement of both SUB and external participants created a dynamic learning environment and promoted valuable networking opportunities. This workshop manifests a significant footstep in advancing research skills and fostering knowledge dissemination in the field of public health.