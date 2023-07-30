Workshop on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing held in Cox's Bazar

Corporates

Press Release
30 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 04:11 pm

Related News

Workshop on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing held in Cox's Bazar

Press Release
30 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 04:11 pm
Workshop on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing held in Cox&#039;s Bazar

A training workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financiering of Terrorism" was held in Cox's Bazar in the presence of 150 officials of various leading banks in the country. 

The training workshop held at Hotel The Cox Today was jointly organised by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and United Commercial Bank PLC, reads a press release.

BFIU Executive Director AFM Shahinul Islam was present as the chief guest in the training workshop presided over by Kazi Aktarul Islam, an anti-money-laundering expert, and United Commercial Bank's chief anti-money laundering compliance officer. 

Two joint directors of BFIU Md Rokan-uz-Zaman, Mohammad Ismail Pradhan, Deputy Director of BFIU Md Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan spoke as experts. Saidur Rahman, deputy chief anti-money laundering compliance officer and senior vice president of United Commercial Bank PLC gave the welcome speech.

In the workshop, money laundering laws, the need to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism, ways to deal with the adverse effects of illegal remittances on the country's economy as a whole, possible risks, and challenges, prevention of various crimes including hundi betting were discussed in detail.

United Commercial Bank (UCB) / Money laundering / terrorist financing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

18h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How did Barbie come to the movies?

How did Barbie come to the movies?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

22h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1d | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon