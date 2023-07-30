Workshop on prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing held in Cox's Bazar

A training workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financiering of Terrorism" was held in Cox's Bazar in the presence of 150 officials of various leading banks in the country.

The training workshop held at Hotel The Cox Today was jointly organised by Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and United Commercial Bank PLC, reads a press release.

BFIU Executive Director AFM Shahinul Islam was present as the chief guest in the training workshop presided over by Kazi Aktarul Islam, an anti-money-laundering expert, and United Commercial Bank's chief anti-money laundering compliance officer.

Two joint directors of BFIU Md Rokan-uz-Zaman, Mohammad Ismail Pradhan, Deputy Director of BFIU Md Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan spoke as experts. Saidur Rahman, deputy chief anti-money laundering compliance officer and senior vice president of United Commercial Bank PLC gave the welcome speech.

In the workshop, money laundering laws, the need to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism, ways to deal with the adverse effects of illegal remittances on the country's economy as a whole, possible risks, and challenges, prevention of various crimes including hundi betting were discussed in detail.