Workshop on 'Practice of Morality in Primary Education' held at Dhaka Officers Club Bhaban

Bangladesh is widely regarded as a beacon of economic development in the contemporary world. The nation's impressive economic achievements have fostered aspirations of becoming a developed and technologically advanced country by 2041, driving relentless efforts by various government agencies towards this ambitious goal. However, amidst these advancements lies a stark reality: despite notable economic progress, societal values have largely eroded. Instances of corruption and criminal activities among the populace have escalated markedly over time.

This pervasive issue has come to resemble a chronic ailment akin to blood cancer within society. Addressing these deep-rooted social and economic challenges demands not just immediate interventions but a fundamental shift in the collective mindset and perspectives of the people. Similar to the comprehensive treatment required for blood cancer patients, achieving meaningful change in our society necessitates a holistic transformation that spans generations rather than mere short-term measures, reads a press release.

Arpan-Darpan Smriti Foundation as a long-term solution to ongoing corruption and various types of criminal activities in our society, organized a workshop titled 'Practice of Purity in Primary Education' on Saturday, July 06, 2024 at 3.00 pm on the third floor of the Dhaka Officers Club Building. It is said in the workshop that corruption and criminal activities in Bangladesh are mainly caused by 4 reasons- (1) the selfishness and self-centered thinking of the educated class of the country; (2) mutual distrust; (3) vindictiveness and (4) antipathy. It is said that these 4 (four) basic reasons originate from free lying among people in the society and lack of patriotism, religion and moral sense - which is a big obstacle in the way of sustainable economic development of the country. The participants from various professions including retired senior government officials, primary school teachers, NGO representatives present in the workshop divided into 6 groups and recommended a code of conduct practices applicable to 3rd to the students of 5th grade of primary schools which if properly implemented, It is mentioned that the mentioned 4 vices which are present among the elders of the country will never be able to take root in the minds of the students who participated in the practice of purification.

Md. Sohrab Hossain, Chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission, present as the chief guest in the first part of the workshop, said in his speech that there is no alternative to practicing good conduct at the primary education level to get effective results. He highly appreciated such an arrangement. Prof. Sharmina Parveen, Chairman of Arpan-Darpan Smriti Foundation presided over this episode. Rumana Ali MP, Honorable Minister of State in charge of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, who was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the workshop, said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability in the governance system of the country so that the people can enjoy its benefits. She wants to transform Bangladesh into the country of Bangabandhu's 'putting smiles on the faces of the poor people'. He thinks the proposal to practice purity in the primary schools of the workshop is timely. Such a program may be announced by the government. However, there are some statutory rules in announcing any government program. She said that the Honorable Prime Minister considers with sympathy any reasonable proposal that is useful for the welfare of the people of the country. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad,, Chairman, Dhaka School of Economics said in the President's speech on the occasion that if a program is announced for the practice of purity in primary education as per the proposal of this workshop, besides improving the quality of education, a foundation can be created to create the golden man of Bangabandhu's dream in the future. Former Chief Secretary, Dr. Md. Abdul Karim, Bangla Academy Award-winning fiction writer and former Joint Secretary Afroza Parveen, General Secretary, Officers' Club, Dhaka and former Secretary of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mr. Mesbah Uddin, former teacher and social worker from Meherpur, Mr. Md. Sirajul Islam gave their speeches.

