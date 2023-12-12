Workshop on pest preparedness and management in Bangladesh hold in Dhaka 

A stakeholder workshop on strengthening the system for pest preparedness and management was held in Bangladesh of Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) on Tuesday (12 December 2023) at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka.

Professor Dr. Md. Giashuddin Miah , Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University was present at the Inaugural Session as chief guest and Md Ashraf Uddin, Director of Plant Protection Wing, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) chaired the workshop, according to a press release.

At the conference, the keynote paper an overview of the country's systems for pest preparedness and management was presented by Dr. Mohammad Shaef Ullah, Professor in the Department of Entomology at Bangladesh Agricultural University and lead consultant of the workshop.

Md. Tajul Islam Patwary, Director of Field Service Wing, DAE and Dr. Md. Saleh Ahmed, Country Representative of CABI, and Dr. Malvika Chaudhury of CABI Regional Coordinator for Plantwise Asia were special guests on the program . Hideo Ishii-Adajar, Junior Agricultural Economist from CABI UK Center, also spoke on the session.

Throughout the workshop, four specialized sector briefs were delivered. Sector-specific briefs were also provided by experts in the field: Dr. Nazneen Sultana, Professor in the Department of Plant Pathology at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, discussed the pathology sector; Md. Nowsher Ali, Assistant Director at the Department of Fisheries, covered the fisheries sector; and Dr. Mohammad Sayedur Rahman, Senior Scientific Officer at the Bangladesh National Herbarium, addressed the forestry sector. Dr. Mohammad Shaef Ullah also presented the entomology sector brief.

Representatives of the government and non-governmental organizations, researchers and the private sector representatives were participated the workshop.

The workshop's overarching goals included the validation of findings from a national pest management exercise, the presentation of insights from a Sprockler Inquiry focused on the fall armyworm, and the collaborative development of a roadmap to fortify Bangladesh's pest preparedness and management system.