Workshop held on Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Workshop held on Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort

Press Release
27 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 08:11 pm
Workshop held on Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort

A cohort research is being conducted by WaterAid Bangladesh, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, Nabolok, and Burnet Institute titled "The Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort (AMEHC)". 

In collaboration and assistance of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), a workshop was held on 25 June at CIRDAP, with the aim to inform the stakeholders regarding the objective and process of the project and identify their roles and potential areas for collaboration, reads a press release.
The release stated that despite availability of qualitative research on menstruation-related challenges, stronger data and evidence are required to better understand menstrual health impacts on girls' health and social outcomes. 

The Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort (AMEHC) study focused on identifying the changing menstrual health requirements over a period of time. The goal of the study was to provide rigorous estimates of the impacts of unmet menstrual health needs for girls and its correlation to education. 

One of the key objectives of the study was to understand the influences of different menstrual health-related challenges on the girls' physical and mental wellbeing. Regarding the research, Special guest of the workshop, Hasin Jahan, Country Director of WaterAid Bangladesh, said, "Girls face many challenges because of improper management of menstruation related to their physical, mental, social or even academic performance. The Adolescent Menstrual Experiences and Health Cohort study focused on comprehending the impacts of the many kinds of menstruation related challenges in the lives of girls. AMEHC is working on gathering the evidence on menstrual needs of adolescents and the trend over time through a cohort study. Through this research project, we will get data driven guidance to improve in specific areas of menstrual hygiene management." 

Insights from this study will significantly help the Bangladesh government and other nongovernmental organisations to adopt age-appropriate education for girls and programs to benefit adolescent wellbeing. 

In his speech as chair of the workshop, Prof Nehal Ahmed, Director General, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), said, "Hopefully through this cohort study, menstrual hygiene management practice will be enhanced specially for adolescent girls in climate vulnerable areas." 

Chief guest, Md Belayet Hossain Talukdar, Additional Secretary (Development), Secondary and Higher Education Division, Education Ministry, said, "I am very hopeful that the study findings from this project will help the government to form new policies to address the existing challenges in menstrual hygiene management." 

ActionAid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

8h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

11h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

57m | TBS World
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

7h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

8h | TBS Stories
FIRE movement: A way to retire early

FIRE movement: A way to retire early

9h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production