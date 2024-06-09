Workshop on disaster preparedness and actions held in Dhaka

09 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Workshop on disaster preparedness and actions held in Dhaka

The Structural Engineers Limited (SEL) is a reputed real estate company of the country. For 41 years, the company has been playing an important role in the construction and housing industry.

On 2 June, the Structural Engineers Limited (SEL) initiative in collaboration with New Zealand based organization "WSDA" with respectable landowners and flat owners at 'Orchard Convention Hall', Orchard Point Shopping Complex, Plot No. 17, Road No. 07, Dhanmondi, Dhaka organized a training workshop on "Preparation and Actions to Deal with Situations During Sudden Disasters and Disasters", reads a press release.

As the chief guest on the occasion, Engineer Mohammad Abdul Awal, Managing Director of SEL, former president of Bangladesh Ready Mix Concrete Association (BRMCA), REHAB and BSTQM, in his speech detailed the company's future plans and hopes for further improvement in customer service. "Business is temporary, relationships are for life. So we don't just think about making money but do business with a service mindset." He gratefully recalls the overall cooperation of esteemed landowners and Flat Owners during this long 41-year run of SEL."

The executive director of the company Major General Monirul Islam Akhand (ndc, psc, PhD, retd.) also presented a speech on the occasion. In his speech, he explained the reason for organizing the training workshop on "Preparation and Actions to Cope with Situations During Sudden Disasters and Disasters" and said, "It is better to be aware of accidents in advance rather than regretting them after the accident."

Many of the honorable landowners and flat owners who were present spoke. They said SEL Bhuyshi appreciated its quality of work and construction style and thanked SEL, Parivar for organizing the training workshop on "Preparation and Actions to Cope with Situations During Sudden Disasters and Disasters".

