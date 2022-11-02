Workshop on 'Cutting Edge Innovations in the Technology Sector' held at Bangladesh University

The workshop on "Cutting Edge Innovations in the Technology Sector'' was held on Wednesday (2 November) at Bangladesh University (BU) permanent campus, Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

Chris Burry, co-founder and co-CEO, US Market Access Center Inc and global ambassador, UC Berkeley Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology graced the programme as chief guest while acting Vice chancellor of BU Prof Mesbah Kamal was in the chair.

Director Dr Quazi Taif Sadat and Associate Professor of CSE department Md Sadiq Iqbal were the core representatives from Bangladesh University and delivered their speeches on different perspectives regarding innovations and technology.

Rubaiyat Shaimom Chowdhury, assistant professor, Business faculty facilitated the whole programme.

Bangladesh University Vice Chancellor Prof Mesbah Kamal spoke on digital innovations, technology management and entrepreneurship development and the importance of introducing these subjects in educational sector in Bangladesh.

Sadiq Iqbal delivered his speech on modern technological innovations and its impact on human life.

Taif Sadat talked about Speaker Chris Burry's profile and how students can learn from his work and experience.

Chief guest Chris Burry lectured on various aspects of digital innovations, his entrepreneurial journey, success strategy of developing a startup, learning process to be a successful entrepreneur from continuing failure experiences.

Also mentioned, how the human mind and body are dependent on technology like Artificial Intelligence Augmented Reality and Machine Learning.

In the last part of the programme, there is a Q and A session. Chief guest Chris Burry enjoyed the insightful questions from students and faculties and satisfied them with lively answers.

All heads of the departments, faculty members, high officials of the university and a huge number of students were present in the programme.