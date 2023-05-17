Workshop on Bioinformatics, Molecular Biology held at IUB

The Department of Life Sciences (DLS) under the School of Environment and Life Sciences (SELS) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) organised a two and half day long technical skills development workshop titled "Hands-on training: Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology" on 11-13 May.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was open for all which started with the welcome address from the convenor of the workshop, Dr. Ashrafus Safa, head, Department of Life Sciences followed by the speech from the Dean of the School of Environment and Life Sciences, Professor Shah M Faruque, who highlighted the importance of organising and participating in such hands-on training and its impact in the community, said a press release.

Special Guest, Dr. Md. Salimullah, director general (Additional charge) of the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB) talked about the prospects of Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology in the 21st century.

Renowned experts from a number of universities and research institutes conducted the training sessions alongside IUB faculty members. External experts included Dr. Md. Ismail Hosen, associate professor, Dhaka University, and Syed Muktadir Al Sium, scientific officer, BCSIR. IUB experts included Dr. Sabrina Elias, assistant professor; Tasnimul Ferdaus, senior lecturer; and Salman Khan Promon, lecturer.

Students from IUB and several other private and public universities participated in the workshop. The event was concluded through an interactive open discussion session with the participants where Dr. Ashrafus Safa; Dr. Mahmodul Hasan Sohel, associate professor, IUB; and Dr. Murshed Hasan Sarkar, senior scientific officer, BCSIR; were present as the panel speakers.

This hands-on training was aimed at helping undergraduate students develop primary skills related to bioinformatics and molecular biology techniques. At the open discussion session with the experts, students got the opportunity to share their research ideas, future goals and receive directions to develop their carrier in the field of Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology. The workshop concluded with remarks from the organising secretaries Dr. Sabrina M Elias and Salman Promon.