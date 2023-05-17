Workshop on Bioinformatics, Molecular Biology held at IUB

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

Workshop on Bioinformatics, Molecular Biology held at IUB

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 06:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Life Sciences (DLS) under the School of Environment and Life Sciences (SELS) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) organised a two and half day long technical skills development workshop titled "Hands-on training: Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology" on 11-13 May.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was open for all which started with the welcome address from the convenor of the workshop, Dr. Ashrafus Safa, head, Department of Life Sciences followed by the speech from the Dean of the School of Environment and Life Sciences, Professor Shah M Faruque, who highlighted the importance of organising and participating in such hands-on training and its impact in the community, said a press release.

Special Guest, Dr. Md. Salimullah, director general (Additional charge) of the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB) talked about the prospects of Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology in the 21st century. 

Renowned experts from a number of universities and research institutes conducted the training sessions alongside IUB faculty members. External experts included Dr. Md. Ismail Hosen, associate professor, Dhaka University, and Syed Muktadir Al Sium, scientific officer, BCSIR. IUB experts included Dr. Sabrina Elias, assistant professor; Tasnimul Ferdaus, senior lecturer; and Salman Khan Promon, lecturer.

Students from IUB and several other private and public universities participated in the workshop. The event was concluded through an interactive open discussion session with the participants where Dr. Ashrafus Safa; Dr. Mahmodul Hasan Sohel, associate professor, IUB; and Dr. Murshed Hasan Sarkar, senior scientific officer, BCSIR; were present as the panel speakers.

This hands-on training was aimed at helping undergraduate students develop primary skills related to bioinformatics and molecular biology techniques. At the open discussion session with the experts, students got the opportunity to share their research ideas, future goals and receive directions to develop their carrier in the field of Bioinformatics and Molecular Biology. The workshop concluded with remarks from the organising secretaries Dr. Sabrina M Elias and Salman Promon.

IUB / workshop

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

8h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

10h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

23h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

9h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities