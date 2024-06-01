Workshop on aircraft and space vehicle design and ongoing research activities held at BSMRAAU

01 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
01 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) today (1 June) organised a workshop on aircraft and space vehicle design and ongoing research activities.

Honorable Vice Chancellor A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc, ADWC were present as chief guest in the workshop. The main speaker of the workshop was Senior Loads and Dynamics Engineer, Boeing Company Professor Dr Humayun Kabir, reads a press release.

The Vice Chancellor of the University gave a welcome speech at the workshop. At the beginning of the speech, the Vice Chancellor informed everyone that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University was established as a result of the visionary decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the visionary daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The university is the first and only university dedicated to education and research in aviation aerospace technology. The university regularly organises seminar and symposium with aviation and aerospace stakeholders and this is the continuation of this.

Professor Dr Humayun Kabir in his speech elaborated on the design and ongoing research activities of aircraft and space vehicles and urged students to concentrate on research work besides studies. All the officers, teachers and students of Dhaka Campus participated in the workshop. He answered various questions of the officers, teachers and students present.

After the discussion, the workshop was concluded with the closing speech and vote of thanks by Pro Vice Chancellor Air Commodore A T M Habibur Rahman, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, GD(P).

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU)

