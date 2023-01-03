Workshop on 'Academic Strategic Plan' held at BUP

03 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
03 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
The Office of the Evaluation, Faculty and Curriculum Development (OEFCD) organised a two-day workshop titled 'Academic Strategic Plan' at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Tuesday (3 January).

The workshop was held  to take expert opinions on the vision of BUP for the next three decades (from 2023 to 2052), reads a press release.

Former vice chancellors of BUP participated in the first-day workshop held on 2 January. 

Besides, several eminent academicians, researchers, and senior officials of industrial institutions attended the second day on Tuesday. 

BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam spoke on the occasion among others. 

The concept paper of the Academic Strategic Plan of BUP was presented in the workshop. 

Then an open discussion was organised for the distinguished participants who delivered the valuable opinions in the discussion.

Among others, High Officials of BUP were also present at the workshop.

