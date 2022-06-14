Working Group launched to eliminate child labour in agriculture sector

There is a demand from the international community that Bangladesh sign up to the convention and does not allow under-aged people to get into employment. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

A working group comprising 19 members was launched on Tuesday with Advocate Salma Ali as the head aimed at eliminating child labour from agriculture sector at grassroots level.

Rafiqul Islam Khan, manager (programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh, announced the working group at a meeting on child-friendly upazila to eliminate child labour from agricultural supply chains at YWCA at Mohammdpur in the capital.

Advocate Salma Ali, Co-chair, National Child Labour Monitoring Committee, attended the event as the chief guest, while AKM Masud Ali, executive director of INCIDIN, Bangladesh, chaired the meeting.

The programme was informed that the working group comprising representatives from the government and non-government sectors would work to make child labour free country in light of the SDG goal 8.7 with special focus on Bagerhat district where child labour is seen in a massive scale in dried fish processing sector and collection of shrimp fry.

Speakers said that shrimp fry collection is a risky work for children. The working group would make their efforts to implement the National Plan of Action (2022-25) taken up by the Labour and Employment Ministry to eliminate hazardous works for children by 2025 and all forms of child labour by 2030 from the country.