Working Group launched to eliminate child labour in agriculture sector

Corporates

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 07:49 pm

Working Group launched to eliminate child labour in agriculture sector

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 07:49 pm
There is a demand from the international community that Bangladesh sign up to the convention and does not allow under-aged people to get into employment. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
There is a demand from the international community that Bangladesh sign up to the convention and does not allow under-aged people to get into employment. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

A working group comprising 19 members was launched on Tuesday with Advocate Salma Ali as the head aimed at eliminating child labour from agriculture sector at grassroots level. 

Rafiqul Islam Khan, manager (programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh, announced the working group at a meeting on child-friendly upazila to eliminate child labour from agricultural supply chains at YWCA at Mohammdpur in the capital.

Advocate Salma Ali, Co-chair, National Child Labour Monitoring Committee, attended the event as the chief guest, while AKM Masud Ali, executive director of INCIDIN, Bangladesh, chaired the meeting.

The programme was informed that the working group comprising representatives from the government and non-government sectors would work to make child labour free country in light of the SDG goal 8.7 with special focus on Bagerhat district where child labour is seen in a massive scale in dried fish processing sector and collection of shrimp fry.

Speakers said that shrimp fry collection is a risky work for children. The working group would make their efforts to implement the National Plan of Action (2022-25) taken up by the Labour and Employment Ministry to eliminate hazardous works for children by 2025 and all forms of child labour by 2030 from the country.

INCIDIN Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

10h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

10h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

12h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

21m | Videos
Russia has 550 more nukes than US

Russia has 550 more nukes than US

26m | Videos
Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

3h | Videos
Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more